CIRCLEVILLE — The Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) invites older adults and individuals with disabilities in Pickaway County to participate in one of two upcoming focus groups.
These small group conversations will offer residents the chance to share their thoughts about aging in Pickaway County, what services they currently use and what might be needed by residents in the future.
COAAA will use the focus group feedback to develop their 2023-2026 Strategic Area Plan.
There is one in-person and one virtual session to accommodate as many participants as possible. Space is limited, so participants are asked to register for only one of the sessions.
Full details available at www.coaaa.org/cms/our-agency/agency-events/focus-groups.
The in-person focus group will be held on Wednesday, March 16 from 1:30-3 p.m.
Location: Pickaway Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Dr., Circleville 43113
Please note that participants are required to be distanced and masked in the room and throughout the focus group conversation.
Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coaaa-in-person-focus-group-in-pickaway-county-tickets-265332967047
The virtual focus group will be held on Tuesday, March 22 from 9:30-11 a.m.
Please note that the virtual session will be held using Zoom. The link will be sent upon registration.
COAAA’s 2023-2026 Strategic Area Plan will advance the development of a comprehensive and coordinated service system to meet the needs of older adults and individuals with disabilities to help them continue to live independently at home and in their community.
COAAA’s Strategic Area Plan includes the eight counties in their planning and service area: Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, and Union.
Please contact Tamara James at tjames@coaaa.org with questions or for more information.