CIRCLEVILLE — As more and more college graduation ceremonies reach their date, more and more local students are recognized for their hard work as they received their degrees from their respective universities.
Elizabeth Burke, of South Bloomfield, earned a Bachelor of Science in conservation biology degree from Lincoln Memorial University (LMU). The degree was conferred during spring commencement ceremonies held in May.
LMU President Emeritus B. James Dawson gave the commencement address. "Make no mistake the degree you receive today will provide for you employment opportunities in the future, and you will enjoy a life filled with satisfaction; but you will also have the freedom to do more of what truly motivates you," Dawson told the graduates.
"It is my belief that the experiences you have enjoyed at LMU will provide direction for you to create a positive response to the times when things do not go the way you would hope."
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee.
In Pennsylvania, Poorva Patel, of Mount Sterling graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in philosophy and Bachelor of Science in pharmaceutical chem degree from Lehigh University in spring 2021.
During commencement ceremonies on May 24, 2021, Lehigh University conferred 1,295 Bachelor's degrees, 549 Master's degrees and 104 Doctoral degrees. Of the nearly 2,000 graduates, degree recipients came from 45 states and 36 countries outside of the United States.
For more than 150 years, Lehigh University (lehigh.edu) has combined outstanding academic and learning opportunities with leadership in fostering innovative research. The institution is among the nation's most selective, highly ranked private research universities.
Lehigh's five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provides opportunities to 7,000+ students to discover and grow in an academically rigorous environment along with a supportive, engaged campus community.
Three known students graduated from Marietta College this spring. Kathryn McIlroy of Circleville, was among more than 175 students who received diplomas at Marietta College's 184th commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 1, in the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.
McIlroy completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and political science and graduated Magna Cum Laude.
McIlroy, who is a graduate of Circleville High School, also received the following awards during the commencement ceremony: Economics Capstone Award, Political Science Capstone Award and Pioneer Scholar.
McIlroy was also included in the following honor societies: Alpha Lambda Delta, Omicron Delta Epsilon, Omicron Delta Kappa, Pi Sigma Alpha and Tau Pi Phi.
Abigail Thompson, of Commercial Point, Ohio, was also among more than 175 students who received diplomas at Marietta College's 184th commencement ceremony. Thompson completed requirements for a Bachelor of Science degree in health science.
Thompson is also a graduate of Teays Valley High School.
Justin Harvey, of Canal Winchester, graduated from Marietta College as well. Harvey completed requirements for a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and graduated Cum Laude.
Harvey, a graduate of Bloom-Carroll High School, received the following awards at Commencement: Pioneer Scholar.
Mike Salvino '87, President and CEO of DXC Technology, delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2021.
Located in Marietta, Ohio, at the confluence of the Muskingum and Ohio rivers, Marietta College is a four-year liberal arts college. Tracing its roots to the Muskingum Academy back in 1797, the college was officially chartered in 1835.
Today Marietta College serves a body of 1,200 full-time students. The college offers more than 50 majors and is consistently ranked as one of the top regional comprehensive colleges by U.S. News & World Report and The Princeton Review, as well as one of the nation's best by Forbes.com.
Marietta was selected seventh in the nation according to the Brookings Institution's rankings of colleges by their highest value added, regardless of major.