CIRCLEVILLE — Throughout September, Columbia Gas will partner with local agencies to help feed our neighbors in need and encourage others to take action toward ending hunger in their communities
This month, Columbia Gas of Ohio will partner with local agencies around the state to raise awareness about hunger and inspire others to take action to end hunger in their communities.
“So many of our neighbors don’t know where their next meal will come from — a fact that should be unacceptable to all of us,” said Vince Parisi, president and chief operating officer of Columbia Gas of Ohio.
“To our customers and neighbors: Columbia cares and we’re here for you.”
Since the beginning of this year, Columbia Gas has given more than $850,000 in contributions through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to local non-profits dedicated to helping our customers and neighbors struggling with hunger across Ohio.
As part of the September campaign, Columbia Gas of Ohio will contribute more than $170,000 in additional dollars through the NiSource Charitable Foundation to local hunger focused nonprofit organizations across the Columbia Gas of Ohio service area.
Along with financial support, Columbia Gas employees will be participating in volunteerism and helping to raise awareness about these life changing organizations, which include Childrens Hunger Alliance, Mid-Ohio Food Collective, Second Harvest Food Bank, Connecting Kids with Meals, LifeCare Alliance, Local Matters and Harvest for the Hungry.
Columbia Gas will be using their social channels to raise awareness and encourage others to speak out against hunger by sharing pictures, stories and hunger facts. Follow Columbia Gas of Ohio on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor and LinkedIn.
For customers who may have fallen behind on their energy bills, Columbia Gas has several flexible payment programs available to help get back on track. More information on these programs are available at ColumbiaGasOhio.com.
Customers can also reach out at 1 (800) 344-4077 or through Facebook, Twitter or Nextdoor to work with us to devise a solution that fits your budget and circumstances.