CIRCLEVILLE — Columbia Gas has announced that enrollment is open to all customers for the 2021-2022 budget plan.
During August, customers may sign up for the budget plan one of three ways:
• Simply pay the “budget payment” amount on their August bill
• Online at ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Budget
• Call 1-800-344-4077 to speak with a customer service representative
The budget plan lets customers avoid higher heating costs in the winter by spreading payments out over 12 months.
“We’re pleased to offer our customers alternative ways to manage their home energy costs,” said Vince Parisi, president, Columbia Gas of Ohio. “The budget plan allows our customers to know exactly what they will pay each month, making it easier to balance personal budgets.”
Once enrolled, a customer will pay the “budget payment” amount listed on their monthly bill from August 2021 to July 2022. The budget payment amount will be the same each month, eliminating the guesswork for budgeting and avoiding increased heating costs during the winter season. Accounts are reviewed and adjusted, if needed, for accuracy in March.
Each customer’s budget plan amount is calculated individually by looking at their previous usage rates, 30-year typical weather and the present and estimated cost of natural gas.
The budget plan is free and open to all Columbia Gas customers.