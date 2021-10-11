COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas of Ohio is excited to announce the launch of a Columbia Gas mobile app, now available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
The mobile app closely mirrors the functionality available on the Columbia Gas website, including bill payment, management of enrollments in paperless billing, autopay and budget plans, usage records and billing history. The mobile apps also include the new start, stop and move self-service feature.
“Our customer experience is at the heart of what we do at Columbia Gas of Ohio. We are here for our customers, and that includes ensuring our customers can interact with us on their terms,”said Columbia Gas President and COO Vince Parisi.
“Mobile-apps offer another channel for customers to conveniently pay their bill and handle routine transactions.”
Columbia Gas is relentlessly focused on convenience through innovation to better serve customers. This includes offering digital options for customers. Recently, the company launched stop, start and move self-service on the customer websites so customers no longer have to call to request these services. Columbia Gas also recently elevated promotion of paperless billing, encouraging customers to view their bills online anywhere, anytime.
“The increased demand by customers for digital options has become abundantly clear, customers are not only asking for it, they are demanding it,” Parisi added.
“We are confident that this implementation will provide an enhanced experience for our customers, providing them with the ability to easily do business on their terms while we continue to improve our service delivery to them.”
In early 2022, Columbia Gas plans to implement other new digital initiatives, including the launch of chatbot virtual assistant, as well as a live chat feature that will allow customers to interact virtually with customer support team members.
To learn more about the mobile apps, visit www.ColumbiaGasOhio.com.