CIRCLEVILLE — Columbia Gas of Ohio knows this could be a time of financial hardship for customers and will continue suspending late payment charges until June 1. Additionally, Columbia Gas has also voluntarily suspended shutoffs for nonpayment and is offering the most flexible payment plans to customers who indicate either an impact or hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Support for all residential customers
Columbia offers a variety of options to help customers manage their billing and payment including:
• Flexible payment plans — Plans that spread the balance due across multiple months
• Suspended late payment charges until June 1, 2020. Columbia Gas will continue to assess the need to extend this deadline
• Budget Plan billing — A program that allows customers to pay about the same amount each month, and we calculate that amount based on usage, weather and projected costs
Customers are urged to reach out to Columbia Gas at the first sign they may have trouble paying their bill, so the company can work with them.
Additional resources for income eligible customers
Customers may qualify for assistance for a number of human services. The CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act has allocated additional funding to programs like the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant to help support income qualified customers.
These programs can help individuals and families covers costs related to energy bills, employment, education, transportation, food, housing and more. Customers with questions can call
1-800-344-4077.