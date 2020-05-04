COLUMBUS — The National Association for the Self-Employed (NASE), the nation’s leading advocate and resource for the self-employed and micro-business community, announced on May 4 that Columbus-based small business, Cova Cowork has been awarded a $4,000 fourth quarter 2019 Growth Grant to help expand business operations. Last year, NASE awarded $48,000 in grants to small businesses across the country and expects to do so again this year.
Cova Cowork, located in Columbus, owned by NASE member Dylan Hoffman, focuses on creating awesome & holistic working experiences for their members. They provide thoughtful shared workspaces and curated lifestyle services, including onsite childcare and professional development support.
“Columbus small business, Cova Cowork, was chosen for this Growth Grant award because it demonstrated a well-defined plan for growth ranging from executing new marketing initiatives, purchasing new equipment or other creative ways to grow and expand,” said John Hearrell, NASE’s Vice President of Membership and Affiliate Programs. “America’s small business and self-employed community is the lifeblood of our economy, helping fuel growth along Main Street in small and large communities throughout the country.
“We are proud to invest $4,000 to help NASE member Dylan Hoffman and his small business expand and help grow the local economy,” concluded Hearrell.
For nearly 20 years, NASE’s focus has been on finding the most effective way to bolster success for small business and self-employed members in communities across the country. NASE has awarded nearly $1,000,000 since the program’s inception and continue to see significant return on our investments in the growth of member-businesses helping to fuel their local economies.
NASE’s Growth Grant program is intended for businesses planning to take the next step in their venture. It provides available capital for small businesses and sole proprietors to be able to hire and train additional employees, market their business in new and existing ways or invest in new equipment or software.
Applications are considered on a rolling basis throughout the year and winning small businesses will be awarded $4,000 grants monthly throughout 2020. Visit the Growth Grant page for more information.