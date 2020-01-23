COLUMBUS — The following students have been named to the autumn semester Dean’s List at Columbus State Community College.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled for six or more credit hours.
From Amanda, Anthony Kuhn and Rafe Multer, skilled trades technology, were named.
The students from Ashville include: Stephanie Allen; Amber Ashraf; Taylor Barrick; Chase Bergoon, criminal justice; Matthew Cain, associate of arts; Megan Chapman, veterinary technology; Alison Copley, medical imaging; Brittany Emerine, early childhood development and education; Gaebrielle Evans, digital design and graphics; Nathan Glick, computer science; Dylan Hall, associate of science; Parker Hamilton; Cody Hamon, associate of arts; Jason Hanneman, associate of arts; Keaton Harris, emergency medical services/fire science; Nathan Hawk; Joshua Hunter, computer science; Timothy Kendrick, heating, venting and air conditioning; Sarah Logan, interactive media; Riley Loughman, associate of arts; Victoria Loy; Maggi Jo Maynard, dental hygiene; Ashlee Mitchell, associate of arts; Lena Osborne; Jordan Penberthy, social and human services; Grace Smith; Gracie Smith, associate of arts; Christopher Williams; Dustin Wymer, heating, venting and air conditioning.
The students from Circleville include: Kaitlyn Arbaugh; Ayla Artler, computer science; Lisa Bailey; Samantha Bartosiewicz; Rebekah Betts; Sophie Blount, nursing; Kourtnie Campfield, veterinary technology; Stephen Collopy; Brian Constable, computer science; Matthew Crosby, associate of science; Cameron Curry, skilled trades technology; Valerie Easter, associate of arts; Brandon Evans, skilled trades technology; Seth Follis; Steven Ford, construction management; Lydia Hageman, veterinary technology; Alicia Hoffrogge, sports and exercise studies; Evan Justice, associate of arts; Tyler Kuhn, skilled trades technology; Christian Lambiase; Oakley Lowery, associate of science; Nayla Morbitzer; Jerrica Paulm, interpreter education; Elizabeth Stonerock; Paige Tackett, dental hygiene; Alex Yacques.
The students from Commerical Point include: Zachary Conkins, associate of science; Jordan Finney, associate of arts; Connie Gunnlaugsson, dental hygiene; Avalon Havan; Phillip May, interactive media; Brain McElfresh, skilled trades technology; Nadia Morris, nursing; Melissa Swartz, business office applications; Jarrod Thompson, skilled trades technology; Brenda Gilmore, nursing.
From Laurelville, Lauren Black, medical imaging; Jared Bowe, construction trades; and Jacqueline Fox, skilled trades technology, we named.
The students from South Bloomfield include: Jacob Quinn, skilled trades technology; Jennifer Baldwin, business management; Jillian Downing, associate of science; Faith Reed, dental hygiene; Wyatt Thompson; Sara Wafa, associate of science.
Shelbie Cummings, of Tarlton, participating in the skilled trades technology program, was named.
The students from Williamsport include: David Jordan, skilled trades technology; Brandan Rausch, skilled trades technology; and Alexis Wickline, marketing.