CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Comfort Dental office will remain open for essential and emergency dental care while the state’s stay at home order is in effect.
The office is complying with orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health to limit non-essential procedures in an effort to prevent the inadvertent spread of the COVID-19. Staffing has been limited at the discretion of the dentists and normal business hours may vary.
Typically, Comfort Dental is open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Those in need of dental treatment should contact Comfort Dental for more information on current hours during the stay at home order.
"The health and safety of our patients, dentists, and employees is our top priority,” said Dr. John DuBois of the Circleville office. "Our offices practice universal precautions, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, at all times. During these times, we are also monitoring and implementing the guidelines issued by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio State Dental Board. Sterilization of equipment, common areas and operatories is always done, but is now enhanced."
Comfort Dental accepts patients with or without insurance, as well as those covered by Medicaid. In some communities, Comfort Dental offices provide the only emergency dental care besides going to the hospital.
"We are here to handle the public’s dental needs, especially during these uncertain times,” DuBois added. “This will help our hospitals marshal their resources and treat COVID-19 cases by reducing the number of people going to the emergency room for dental pain."
Circleville patients in need of care can contact Comfort Dental at (740) 334-4116 or at its location at 915 S Court Street in Circleville.
Dr. Rick Kushner, D.D.S., founded Comfort Dental in 1977 and pioneered the concept of fair pricing dentistry.
For more information, see ComfortDental.com.