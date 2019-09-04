September 4-19
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.
Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Scioto Township Trustees, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
Southern Ohio Council Governments, Sept. 5, 10 a.m., 27 W. Second St., Suite 202, Chillicothe. For more information, contact 740-775-5030, ext. 103
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Logan Elm Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Washington Elementary
Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Pickaway County Trustees and Fiscal Officers, Sept. 9, 6 p.m., American Legion, 23363 U.S. Route 23 South. A district adviser council meeting will follow immediately to vote on the financing of the Pickaway County Health Department.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Scioto Township Zoning Commissioner, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Sept. 17, council chambers.
Scioto Township Trustees, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center