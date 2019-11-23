November 23-30
Christmas Bazaar, Laurelville Church of God, 16457 state Route 56, Laurelville; Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Circleville Pumpkin Show Band hosts Merry Tuba Christmas, 3 p.m., Nov. 24. Open and free to the public.
Mayor of Circleville will host a Town Hall meeting, at 7 p.m., Nov. 25, at the Circleville High School to discuss homeless issues in Circleville.
The Pickaway County Community Action meeting, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m., PICCA basement meeting room.
Teays Valley Board of Education meeting, Nov. 25 at 6:30 p.m., in the high school community room.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Scioto Township Zoning Commission special meeting, 7 p.m., Nov. 26, Scioto Township Service Center.
Dec. 1 to Dec. 31
Muhlenberg Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, at Muhlenberg Township House, 1661 Main St., Darbyville.
Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., Dec. 2, Township Building, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
Township Zoning Commission meeting, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Touched by Cancer — Cancer Support Group meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 112 W. Main St., Circleville.
Pickaway County Veterans Commission, meeting, 6 p.m., Dec. 4, at 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
Planning and Zoning meeting, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Circleville City Council Chambers.
The Board of Trustees of the Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District and the Madison Township Joint Economic Development District will hold a regular meeting on Dec. 4, at 3:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern Corporation Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne.
Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Education meeting, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Circleville Junior Women’s Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5, at the Pickaway County Library.
Circleville Pumpkin Show Band free Christmas Concert, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m., at Emmett Chapel.
Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, 7:30 a.m., Dec. 10, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., Dec. 12, at 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting, Pickaway Country Club, 1399 Stoutsville Pike, Circleville; Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
Touched by Cancer — Cancer Support Group meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 112 W. Main St., Circleville.