October 10-31
American Legion Post 134, Route 23 at 6 p.m., Oct. 10.
Workforce Services Unlimited Board of Directors meeting, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m., Administrative Office, 200 E. High St., Circleville.
Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 10 at 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Earnhart Hill Regional Water and Sewer District records retention meeting, Oct. 10 at 6:45 p.m.; 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Revival, Oct. 10 through Oct. 13; 7 p.m. nightly; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday; Pleasant Ridge CCU, 19057 Thompson Ridge Road, Laurelville.
Roundtown UFO Society, Pickaway County Library, North Court Street, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 10.
Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 14.
Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 15, council chambers.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Oct. 15, at 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, 7:30 a.m., Oct. 15, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Westfall Local Schools Board of Education Finance Committee meeting, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., Westfall District Office Conference Room, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport.
Walnut Township Trustees meeting, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Area 20 WIOA Workforce Development Board meeting, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m., at the Fairfield County Records Center, 138 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Oct. 22, at 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Eduction, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
November 1-30
Salt Creek Township Pickaway County meeting, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., Township House, 13040 state Route 56, Kingston.