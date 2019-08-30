September 1-19

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166

Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools Special Board Meeting, Room 1100 in 3-12 Building, 7 p.m.

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Walnut Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting,Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.

Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Scioto Township Trustees, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center

Southern Ohio Council Governments, Sept. 5, 10 a.m., 27 W. Second St., Suite 202, Chillicothe. For more information, contact 740-775-5030, ext. 103

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.

Pickaway County Trustees and Fiscal Officers, 6 p.m., American Legion, 23363 U.S. Route 23 South. A district adviser council meeting will follow immediately to vote on the financing of the Pickaway County Health Department.

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Scioto Township Zoning Commissioner, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center

Scioto Township Trustees, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center

