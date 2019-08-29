September 1-15

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166

Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Amanda-Clearcreek Local Schools Special Board Meeting, Room 1100 in 3-12 Building, 7 p.m.

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Walnut Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting,Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.

Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.

Pickaway County Trustees and Fiscal Officers, 6 p.m., American Legion, 23363 U.S. Route 23 South. A district adviser council meeting will follow immediately to vote on the financing of the Pickaway County Health Department.

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

September 16-30

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Pickaway County Board of Elections, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

October 1-15

Circleville Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Monroe Township Zoning Board, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Monroe Township Building

Darby Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., township hall

Pickaway Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Touched by Cancer, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Jackson Township Trustees, Oct. 7, p.m.

Madison Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.

