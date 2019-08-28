September 1-15
Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Monroe Township Zoning Board, Sept. 2, 7:30 p.m. Monroe Township Building
Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall
Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Walnut Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting,Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Circleville Park Commission, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. city council chambers.
Circleville Planning & Zoning Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., city council chambers
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Salt Creek Township Trustees, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township house 13040 State Route 56 East, Kingston, Ohio
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Pickaway County Trustees and Fiscal Officers, 6 p.m., American Legion, 23363 U.S. Route 23 South. A district adviser council meeting will follow immediately to vote on the financing of the Pickaway County Health Department.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
September 16-30
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Pickaway County Board of Elections, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
October 1-15
Circleville Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Monroe Township Zoning Board, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Monroe Township Building
Darby Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., township hall
Pickaway Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Touched by Cancer, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Jackson Township Trustees, Oct. 7, p.m.
Madison Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Monroe Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.