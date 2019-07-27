July
Deercreek Township Trustees, July 29, 7 p.m.
Westfall Local Schools’ Board of Education, July 29, 6:30 p.m., special meeting is to meet in executive session to consider the employment of a public employee or official, District Office, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport
August 1-15
Pickaway-Ross JVSD, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, 421 E. Mound St., Circleville campus
Scioto Township Trustees, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG), Aug. 1 10 a.m. will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 27 W. Second St, Suite 202, Chillicothe Ohio
Darby Township Trustees, Aug., 8 p.m., township hall
Jackson Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.
Madison Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main St., Darbyville
Pickaway Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:00 p.m., regular meeting, Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Touched by Cancer, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
City of Circleville Planning and Zoning, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., City Council chambers
City of Circleville Park Commission, Aug. 7, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers.
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., monthly meeting, 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville
Roundtown UFO Society, Aug. 8, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Library, North Court Street
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Scioto Township Trustees, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
August 16-31
Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor