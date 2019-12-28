Editor’s note: According to ORC 121.22 (f), every public body, by rule, shall establish a reasonable method whereby any person may determine the time and place of all regularly scheduled meetings and the time, place, and purpose of all special meetings. A public body shall not hold a special meeting unless it gives at least twenty-four hours’ advance notice to the news media that have requested notification, except in the event of an emergency requiring immediate official action. In the event of an emergency, the member or members calling the meeting shall notify the news media that have requested notification immediately of the time, place, and purpose of the meeting.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township hall.
• Jackson Township Board of Trustees year-end meeting, 8:30 a.m., Community Center at Fox.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., 6166 Zane Trail Road.
• Salt Creek Township Trustees Pickaway County meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center (organizational meeting).
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting; end of year meeting, 10 a.m.; organizational meeting to follow at the Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
• Amanda-Clearcreek Local School District organizational meeting, 7 p.m., room 1100 at the school.
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
• Westfall Local School Districts alternative tax budget hearing, 10 a.m., in the treasurer’s office, 9391 state Route 56 West, Williamsport.
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
• Perry Township Trustees, Pickaway County, reorganization meeting, 7 p.m. at the Township building, 26110 Locust Grove Road, Atlanta.
• Circleville City Tree Commission meeting, 9 a.m., City Administration Building, 104 E. Franklin St.
• Westfall Local School District Board of Education organizational meeting, 5:30 p.m., Westfall Elementary School Cafetorium; Westfall Local School District Board of Education regular meeting, 6 p.m., Westfall Elementary School Cafetorium, Williamsport.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
• City of Circleville Park Commission meeting, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers.
• Circleville Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, 6 p.m., City Council Chambers.
• Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville.
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
• Circleville Civil Service Commission meeting, 8:30 a.m., 127 S. Court St., Second Floor.
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
• Area 20 WIOA Workforce Development Board meeting at 9 a.m., at the Ross County Service Center, 475 Western Ave., Conference Room C, Chillicothe.
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities Annual Organizational and regular board meeting, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 200 E. High St., Circleville.
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
• Scioto Township Trustees, and Scioto Township Zoning Commission meeting, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
• Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., City Hall, 127 S. Court St., Council Chambers.