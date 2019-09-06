September 9-19
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Logan Elm Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., Sept. 9, Washington Elementary
Washington Township Zoning Commission, Sept. 9, 2019, 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
Pickaway County Trustees and Fiscal Officers, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., American Legion, 23363 U.S. Route 23 South. A district adviser council meeting will follow immediately to vote on the financing of the Pickaway County Health Department.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7 p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Scioto Township Zoning Commissioner, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Sept. 17, council chambers.
Scioto Township Trustees, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center
October 1-15
Circleville Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Monroe Township Zoning Board, Oct. 2, 7:30 p.m., Monroe Township Building
Darby Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., township hall
Pickaway Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Oct. 1, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Touched by Cancer, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Oct. 2, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Oct. 2, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Jackson Township Trustees, Oct. 7, p.m.
Madison Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Monroe Township Trustees, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Oct. 9, 7 p.m.