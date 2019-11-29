All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Circleville Herald should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.
Monday, Dec. 2
• Muhlenberg Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Dec. 2, at Muhlenberg Township House, 1661 Main St., Darbyville.
• Pickaway Township Trustees meeting, 8 a.m., Dec. 2, Township Building, 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville.
• Township Zoning Commission meeting, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m., Washington Township House, 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
• Jackson Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., community center.
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township hall.
• Walnut Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., township house, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
• Touched by Cancer — Cancer Support Group meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 112 W. Main St., Circleville.
• Saltcreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Sam’s Creek Road, Hocking County.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission, meeting, 6 p.m., Dec. 4, at 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
• Board of Trustees of the Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District and the Madison Township Joint Economic Development District regular meeting, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m. at the Norfolk Southern Corporation Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne.
• Planning and Zoning meeting, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. in the Circleville City Council Chambers.
• Pickaway County Veterans Commission meeting, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300.
• Madison Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., 9716 Marcy Road, Ashville.
Thursday, Dec. 5
• Scioto Township Trustees meeting, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Education meeting, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m., Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center, 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
• Circleville Junior Women’s Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 5, at the Pickaway County Library.
Sunday, Dec. 8
• Circleville Pumpkin Show Band free Christmas Concert, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m., at Emmett Chapel.
• Special singers Trinity Trio, 7 p.m., Dec. 8. Pleasant Ridge Church, 19057 Thompson Ridge Road, Laurelville, singing Christmas carols and old hymns.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
• Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, 7:30 a.m., Dec. 10, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
• Clearcreek Township Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., 11060 Main St., Stoutsville.
• American Legion Post 134, Route 23, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 12
• Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., Dec. 12, at 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
• Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities board meeting, Pickaway Country Club, 1399 Stoutsville Pike, Circleville; Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
• Roundtown UFO Society, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Library, North Court Street.
Monday, Dec. 16
• Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., township house Five Points.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
• Touched by Cancer — Cancer Support Group meeting, 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 112 W. Main St., Circleville.
• Scioto Township Zoning Commission, 7 p.m., Dec. 17 at Scioto Township Service Center.
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
• Pickaway County Board of Elections meeting, 9 a.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville.
Thursday, Dec. 19
• Scioto Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Dec. 19, Scioto Township Service Center.
Friday, Dec. 27
• Saltcreek Township Trustees year end meeting, 7 p.m., Sam’s Creek Road, Hocking County.
Monday, Dec. 30
• Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 p.m., township hall.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
• Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.