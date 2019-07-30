July

Circleville Public Service & Utility Committee, July 30, 7 p.m., 127 S. Court St., 2nd floor

August 1-15

Pickaway County Public Health, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., special board meeting, Health Department Office, 110 Island Road, 2nd floor, Circleville.

Pickaway-Ross JVSD, Aug. 1, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center, 421 E. Mound St., Circleville campus

Scioto Township Trustees, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center

Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG), Aug. 1 10 a.m. will hold its next board meeting on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Southern Ohio Council of Governments, 27 W. Second St, Suite 202, Chillicothe Ohio

Darby Township Trustees, Aug., 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Madison Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main St., Darbyville

Pickaway Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:00 p.m., regular meeting, Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Touched by Cancer, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

City of Circleville Planning and Zoning, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., City Council chambers

City of Circleville Park Commission, Aug. 7, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers.

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., monthly meeting, 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville

Roundtown UFO Society, Aug. 8, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Library, North Court Street

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

August 16-31

Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

