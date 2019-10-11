October 11-31
Revival, Oct. 11 through Oct. 13; 7 p.m. nightly; 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Sunday; Pleasant Ridge CCU, 19057 Thompson Ridge Road, Laurelville.
Deercreek Township meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 14.
Circleville City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 15, council chambers.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Oct. 15, at 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, 7:30 a.m., Oct. 15, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Westfall Local Schools Board of Education Finance Committee meeting, Oct. 16 at 9 a.m., Westfall District Office Conference Room, 19463 Pherson Pike, Williamsport.
Walnut Township Trustees meeting, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m., Township House, 16017 Winchester Road, Ashville.
Area 20 WIOA Workforce Development Board meeting, Oct. 16, at 9 a.m., at the Fairfield County Records Center, 138 W. Chestnut Street, Lancaster.
Monroe Township Trustees meeting, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Township House Five Points.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., Oct. 22, at 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Pickaway-Ross JVSD Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Oct. 24 at 895 Crouse Chapel Road, Chillicothe.
Washington Township Trustees meeting, 7 p.m., Oct. 28, Township House at 21339 Ringgold Southern Road, Circleville.
November 1-30
Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 4, Township House Five Points.
Darby Township Trustees meeting, 8 pm., Nov. 4, township hall.
Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.
Saltcreek Township Trustees, 7 p.m., Nov. 5, Township Building on Sam’s Creek Road, Laurelville.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, Nov. 5 at 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Salt Creek Township Pickaway County meeting, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., Township House, 13040 state Route 56, Kingston.
Madison Township Trustees meeting, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m., 9716 Marcy Road.
Pickaway County Veterans Commission, Nov. 6, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Suite 300, Circleville.
Circleville Junior Women’s Club meeting, 6:30 p.m., Nov. 7, Pickaway County Library.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, Nov. 12 at 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Clearcreek Township Trustees meeting, 6 p.m., Nov. 13, at 11060 Main St., Stoutsville.
American Legion Post 134, Route 23, 6 p.m.
Roundtown UFO Society, Pickaway County Library, 6 p.m., Nov. 14.
Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District meeting, 7 p.m., Nov. 14, 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville.
Monroe Township Trustees meeting, 7:30 p.m., Nov. 18, Township House Five Points.
Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors meeting, 7:30 a.m., Nov. 19, 110 Island Road, second floor conference room.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, Nov. 19 at 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.
Pickaway County General Health District meeting, 7 p.m., Nov. 19, 110 Island Road, Second Floor.
Pickaway County Commissioners meeting, Nov. 26 at 9 a.m., 139 W. Franklin St., Circleville.