August 1-15

Jackson Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m.

Madison Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Muhlenberg Township House, 16661 Main St., Darbyville

Pickaway Township Trustees, Aug. 5, 7:00 p.m., regular meeting, Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District, Aug. 6, 6 p.m., regular monthly meeting, Fire House, 17 N. Church Street, New Holland.

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Aug. 6, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Touched by Cancer, Aug. 6, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Aug. 7, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

City of Circleville Planning and Zoning, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., City Council chambers

City of Circleville Park Commission, Aug. 7, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers.

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Aug. 7, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Aug. 8, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Darby Township Trustees, Aug., 8 p.m., township hall

Earnhart Hill Regional Water & Sewer District, Aug. 8, 7 p.m., monthly meeting, 2030 Stoneridge Drive, Circleville

Library Records Commission of the Pickaway County Library, Aug., 5:30 p.m., Floyd E. Younkin Branch Library.

Roundtown UFO Society, Aug. 8, 6 p.m., Pickaway County Library, North Court Street

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Scioto Township Trustees, Aug. 1, 7 p.m., Scioto Township Service Center

August 16-31

Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road

Touched by Cancer, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Pickaway County Board of Elections, Aug. 21, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

September 1-15

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Southwest Pickaway Fire District, Sept.. 11, 7 p.m.

