August 1-15
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.
Logan Elm Board of Education, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., regular meeting, district office
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District and the Madison Township Joint Economic Development District Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., regular meeting, Norfolk Southern Corp. Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne, Ohio
Pickaway County Board of Elections, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. meeting to certify candidates to the November 5, 2019 ballot and to conduct regular business.
August 16-31
Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road
Touched by Cancer, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.
September 1-15
Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.
Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall
Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main St. in Darbyville
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room
Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library
Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.
Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road
Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor
Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road
Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville
September 16-30
Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points
Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.
Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor
Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road
Touched by Cancer, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville
Pickaway County Board of Elections, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800
Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.