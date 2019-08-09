August 1-15

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 12, 7 p.m.

Logan Elm Board of Education, Aug. 12, 6 p.m., regular meeting, district office

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

Northern Pickaway County Joint Economic Development District and the Madison Township Joint Economic Development District Board of Trustees, Aug. 14, at 3 p.m., regular meeting, Norfolk Southern Corp. Conference Room, 3329 Thoroughbred Drive, Lockbourne, Ohio

Pickaway County Board of Elections, Aug. 14, 9 a.m. meeting to certify candidates to the November 5, 2019 ballot and to conduct regular business.

August 16-31

Monroe Township Trustees, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Aug. 20, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Aug. 20, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Aug. 20, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road

Touched by Cancer, Aug. 20, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Deercreek Township Trustees, Aug. 26, 7 p.m.

September 1-15

Madison Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 8 p.m., at the Township House.

Pickaway Township Trustees, Sept. 2, 7 p.m., Pickaway Township House 6166 Zane Trail Road, Circleville

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Darby Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., township hall

Jackson Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Muhlenberg Township Trustees, Sept. 3, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Muhlenberg Township House located at 16661 Main St. in Darbyville

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Circleville High School Alumni Association, Sept. 4, 7 p.m., high school alumni room

Circleville Junior Women’s Club, Sept. 5, 6:30 p.m., Pickaway County Library

Pickaway County Veterans’ Commission, Sept. 4, 6 p.m., 141 W. Main St., Circleville, Suite 300

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 9, 7 p.m.

Pickaway County Airport Authority, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Pickaway County Airport, 28181 McCrady Road

Soldiers’s Monumental Association, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall first floor

Saltcreek Township Trustees, Sept. 10, 7,p.m., township building on Sams Creek Road

Clearcreek Township Board of Trustees, Sept. 11, 6 p.m., monthly meeting, Township Office, 11060 Main St., Stoutsville

September 16-30

Monroe Township Trustees, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m., regular meeting, Township House Five Points

Circleville Township Trustees, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Township House, 2665 N. Court St.

Pickaway County General Health District, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Soil and Conservation District Board of Supervisors, Sept. 17, 7:30 a.m., 110 Island Road, 2nd floor

Pickaway Township Board of Zoning Appeals and Zoning Commission Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Township House, 6166 Zane Trail Road

Touched by Cancer, Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m., cancer support meeting, 112 W. Main St., Circleville

Pickaway County Board of Elections, Sept. 18, 9 a.m., monthly meeting, 141 W. Main St., Suite 800

Deercreek Township Trustees, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.

