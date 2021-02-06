CIRCLEVILLE — The president of the Circleville Colored School Board, Mr. McCrea, stated that he had been waited on by a deputation from the colored Methodist church. Requesting they be paid rent for the room used as a schoolhouse for colored children.
At one time, the AME church received a rent payment of $6.25. The Second Baptist Church was used as a classroom from Dec. 1, 1865 to Nov. 1, 1866, being paid $63.20 for the use of their building.
Jackson Township Colored School: Darbyville Pike at crossing of McLain Mill Road
Published in The Chillicothe Gazette on June 7, 1884, an article titled ‘An outrageous decision’ stated, “On the farm of Job Renick, on the Darbyville Pike, some eight or nine miles from Circleville, there lives an intelligent colored man named William Baas, who has been the victim of a petty tyranny and has just been refused redress by Pickaway County Common Pleas Court.
William Baas has been a resident of Jackson Township for years, and though he has for several winters resided within 300 yards of the school building of his district, the board of directors has refused to allow his children to attend school and for the past two years, they have had no teaching whatever. Baas has six children.”
Darbyville was the first town in the county to establish a school for the instruction of colored children. The town had a public school in 1820, before it was incorporated.
In 1850, a union school was built in the village and it was practically the forerunner of the centralized school system today.
** *** **
This information was written and submitted to The Circleville Herald by Deborah Lowe Wright.