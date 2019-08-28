The sixth annual Consignment Auction & Fish Fry in the Williamsport town square is scheduled for Sept. 14 beginning at 10 a.m.
Goods sought for the auction include household items, hardware, lawn equipment, crafts, farm equipment tack and farm related items, tools, automotive, quilts and antiques.
Items not wanted include titled vehicles, bedding/clothing, firearms, and non-working refrigerators and freezers.
Early consignments will be advertised. Deadline for advertising is Aug. 31.
To consign items contact Scott McCain, 740-601-7672; Rocky Salvito, 740-253-0400; Jerry Halley, 740-495-5759; Randy Cottrill, 740-869-4033