On March 28, 2018 Alliance members Circleville Police Department, Chillicothe Police Department Circleville Municipal Court Probation and the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted joint narcotics interdiction operations in the City of Circleville. The operation was a success and resulted in the seizure of Heroin as well as a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
There were four people arrested in association with this operation. They are:
- Nicholas Lee – 22 of Circleville
- Jackie Bloomfield Jr – 30 of Circleville
- Justin Bell – 26 of Stoutsville
- Ricky Giffin – 20 of Circleville
All arrestees were incarcerated at the Pickaway County Jail.
There are additional pending drug related charges relating to Wednesday’s event.
CPD released the following statement: “We are appreciative of the citizens who provide drug tips to our officers. Information is used to assist our detectives to facilitate operations such as this. Please call our Drug Tip Hotline, 477-DRUG (3784), or email drugtips@circlevillepolice.com. You can remain anonymous.”