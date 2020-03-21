CIRCLEVILLE — The annual Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership luncheon was held to honor the local patrons at the Ohio Christian University in the Student Center Cafeteria. The PCCYL, affiliated with the National Council on Youth Leadership, provides opportunity for high school juniors to apply for a financial award and a trip to the Town Meeting on Tomorrow in St. Louis, Missouri.
One student from each of the five high schools will be sent to the leadership enhancement and training event during their senior year. All nominees are honored with a photo salute and dinner banquet. Applications for the next Student Salute are due April 15, 2020 to the Council from qualified juniors. The patrons represent the financial support for these endeavors. New Patrons for 2019 were honored: Accurate Heating and Cooling, Logan Elm Educational Foundation, New Hope Christian Academy, Teays Valley Education Foundation, VFW Post 7941 and Kara Gerhardt Ross and Gerhardt Scholarship Fund.
The program was presented by the students that represented Pickaway County/Ohio at the TMOT in October, 2019: Peyton Perini — Circleville High School, Gracieanne Gray — Logan Elm High School, Parker Hamilton — Teays Valley High School, and Halley Stone — New Hope Christian Academy. They described their experiences and the inspirational as well as the educational benefits they received at the event in St. Louis.
Each student thanked the patrons for their support and related the momentous effect the meeting had on their lives. School personnel were thanked for their support during the application period and year-long activities. A power point presentation by the students highlighted the teamwork speakers and activities the students participated in at Washington University.
Patron representatives in attendance included Mike Paul — Accurate Heating and Cooling; Bill Frost and Mike Gillispie — American Legion Post 134; John Moats — Anderson Insurance Group, Drexel Poling — Circleville Noon Rotary; Richard Elsea — Sunrise Rotary; Lisa Hedrick and Gail Howard — GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club; Geralyn Yingling — Healthcare Logistics; Drexel Poling and Jason Eitel — Hummel and Plum Insurance Agency, Inc; Richard Elsea — Hummel and Plum Life Insurance Agency, Inc; Ann Blake & Heidi White — Kingston National Bank; Carrie Swackhammer — Ohio Christian University; Jennifer Rainey — The Savings Bank.
Additional patrons include Amvets Post 2256; BHM CPA Group; Defenbaugh, Wise, Schoedinger Funeral Service; Four J Properties; Kiwanis Club of Ashville; Kiwanis Club of Circleville; Pickaway County Community Foundation; Roese Bros Paving; Schieber Family Pharmacy; Starkey Fund For Youth; VFW of Ohio Charities; VFW Post 3331; VFW Post 7941; Vinton County National Banks; Wellman Funeral Home and Wellman Monument Company.
New patrons are welcome to help support the investment of Pickaway County youth by contacting jrval@frontier.com for information.
Applications for the junior students in the local five high schools are available at the guidance offices or by emailing jrval@frontier.com Deadline is April 10.