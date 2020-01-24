CIRCLEVILLE — From Jan. 26 to Feb. 1 will be a week of celebration in Pickaway County as we commemorate Pickaway County 4-H Week.
Throughout the county, the community will see window displays, signs and posters. The public, 4-H families and supporters can take part in social media contests on the Ohio State Pickaway County 4-H Facebook page. Local 4-H clubs and alumni will participate in daily themes including: Sundae Monday; 4-H t-shirt Tuesday; Window Wednesday; Throwback Thursday; and 4-H Friday.
According to Joy Sharp, Pickaway County OSU Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, “4-H has a positive impact on its members, developing leadership and life skills. By celebrating Pickaway 4-H Week, we are recognizing that impact. This is also a way to get the word out to anyone who is interested in learning more about our local 4-H program and the many opportunities it offers.”
Looking to join 4-H? The annual enrollment deadline is Feb. 15, so this is a family’s last chance to join until fall.
Those in 4-H believe in the power of young people to make a difference. It is America’s largest youth development and youth mentoring organization — empowering almost six million kids to lead for a lifetime. It encourages kids to try new things, make new friends and build life skills. Programs available through joining Pickaway 4-H include 4-H clubs, 4-H camp, leadership and officer training, animal quality assurance, scholarships and awards, and military youth 4-H camps.
Pickaway 4-H Week is an opportunity to recognize the history of 4-H in Pickaway County, sing the praises of current members and encourage new members to join.
For more information about the 4-H program and local Pickaway County 4-H Week activities visit the website www.pickaway.osu.edu or contact the Pickaway County OSU Extension office at 740-474-7534.