Creative students earn accolades

Art from these Logan Elm students has been recognized by Youth Art Month (YAM) Exhibition and the Young People’s Art Exhibition (YPAE), both juried state shows sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association. Pictured are: Lyirk Harris, Zallana Clark, Baileigh Disbennett and Taylor Hammond

 Submitted photo

McDowell Exchange School in the Logan Elm School District is proud to announce state visual art winners.


