Creative students earn accolades

Art from these Logan Elm students has been recognized by Youth Art Month (YAM) Exhibition and the Young People’s Art Exhibition (YPAE), both juried state shows sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association. Pictured are: Lyirk Harris, Zallana Clark, Baileigh Disbennett and Taylor Hammond
McDowell Exchange School in the Logan Elm School District is proud to announce state visual art winners.
Lyirk Harris, grade eight, daughter of Richard and Heather Harris of Laurelville won second place in the Graphic Design category (grades 6 – 8) in the Ohio Youth Art Month Flag Design Competition.
Taylor Hammond, grade seven, daughter of Tim and Erica Templeton of Stoutsville was awarded Honorable Mention on her design in the grades 6 – 8 Flag Design category.
Seventh grader, Baileigh Disbennett, daughter of Michael Disbennett of Circleville had her mixed media Neurographic watercolor chosen as a part of the 43rd Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition (YAM).
Zallana Clark, an eighth grader, daughter of Jerrod Clark of Circleville had her magazine collage’ selected to be a part of the 43rd annual Young People’s Art Exhibition (YPAE).
Both the YAM and YPAE exhibitions are juried state shows sponsored by the Ohio Art Education Association. The four artists will be honored as a reception and ceremony on March 11 at the King Arts Complex in Columbus. Their art teacher is Robyn Helsel.
