CIRCLEVILLE — Crossroads Christian Academy announced their 2022 school year kindergarten registration information.
Spaces are limited for the year and parents/guardians must call to pre-register, 740-474-3500.
Scholarships are available, small class sizes are expected, as is before- and after-school care and Christ-centered education.
In the 2022 school year, "students will enjoy galloping from station to station, taking a series of readiness assessments."
According to Crossroads Christian Academy's announcement, the assessments are to help teachers get to know the students and their individual needs.
Parents can enjoy a coffee and learn what CCA has to offer during the time of assessments.
Times are available on March 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.