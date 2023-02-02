CTE Month Time To Tout PRCTC Successes

CHILLICOTHE – Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center has been boasting some big numbers this year, reflecting the interest by high school students to enroll in a career-technical education (CTE).
With just shy of 400 students in the Class of 2023, Pickaway-Ross students are already making valuable career connections, Superintendent Jonathan Davis said.
“We are working hard with our school and business partners to open the CTE door even further to provide career exploration for all students in the region as well as in-demand skills training and credentials for adults and high school students,” he said.
More than 127,000 high school students pursued a career-technical education at one of Ohio’s 99 career centers during the 2021-22 school year.
“While February is designated as CTE Month, the reality is that the demand from employers for students skilled in the trades, IT and human services makes every month CTE Month,” said Jason Vesey, Secondary Education director. “The secret is out: Career-technical education is the accelerated pathway to a successful career in Ohio.”
Davis said Pickaway-Ross’ job placement rate of more than 90 percent reflects employers need for students to maintain their workforce.
CTE is available and accessible to every Ohio high school student. With the number of career fields represented, CTE is a valuable option for every student who qualifies and has an interest in a particular career pathway.
Programs at Pickaway-Ross include Automotive Technologies, Commercial Carpentry, Cosmetology, Cybersecurity & Networking, Early Childhood Education, Health Administration, Health Science, Law & Public Safety, Machining & Advanced Manufacturing, RAMTEC (Robotics & Manufacturing), Veterinary Assisting and Welding.
These programs prepare career-tech students for any number of post-secondary opportunities: college, the military, the workforce, continued technical training or starting a business.
Erika Konowalow is the Public relations &marketing coordinator for the Pickaway-Ross Career & Technology Center / Pickaway County ESC.
