Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months — 1 year
1st Place — Samantha Mayhugh
2nd Place — Madison Thompson
Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year and under 2 years
1st Place — Samantha Mayhugh
Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year — 3 years
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
2nd Place — Kylee Robinson
3rd Place - Samantha Mayhugh
4th Place — Samantha Mayhugh
5th Place — Gage Thompson
Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
2nd Place — Makayla Robinson
Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months — 1 year
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
2nd Place — Grace Cook
3rd Place — Grace Cook
Class 6: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year — 3 years
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
2nd Place — Alaina Weaver
Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up
1st Place — Alaina Weaver
Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver — Washington Hill Climbers
Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver — Washington Hill Climbers
Meat Production Goat Classes
Junior Does
Class: 1-6 months
1st Place — Bryan Rittinger
2nd Place — Ella Miles
3rd Place — Kayla Bowens
4th Place — Kassidy Lange
5th Place — Aubrey Helser
6th Place — Shelby Shannon
Class: 7-12 Months
1st Place — Lance Thomas
2nd Place — Abigail Park
3rd Place — Kaylee Sardella
Class: 13-18 Months
1st Place — Emilea Edgington
Junior Doe Grand Champion: Lance Thomas — Washington Hill Climbers
Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Bryan Rittinger — Walnut Porkers
Senior Does
Class: 19-24 Months
None
Class: 24 Months and Over
1st Place — Makayla Lange
2nd Place — Kassidy Lange
Senior Doe Grand Champion: Makayla Lange — Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Senior Doe Reserve Champion: Kassidy Lange - Scioto Scrappin’ and More
Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Lance Thomas — Washington Hill Climbers
Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Bryan Rittinger — Walnut Porkers