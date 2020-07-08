Class 1: Small Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months — 1 year

1st Place — Samantha Mayhugh

2nd Place — Madison Thompson

Class 2: Small Breed, Non-Producers: over 1 year and under 2 years

1st Place — Samantha Mayhugh

Class 3: Small Breed, Producers: 1 year — 3 years

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

2nd Place — Kylee Robinson

3rd Place - Samantha Mayhugh

4th Place — Samantha Mayhugh

5th Place — Gage Thompson

Class 4: Small Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

2nd Place — Makayla Robinson

Class 5: Large Breed, Non-Producers: 3 months — 1 year

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

2nd Place — Grace Cook

3rd Place — Grace Cook

Class 6: Large Breed, Producers: 1 year — 3 years

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

2nd Place — Alaina Weaver

Class 7: Large Breed, Producers: over 3 years and up

1st Place — Alaina Weaver

Best Overall Small Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver — Washington Hill Climbers

Best Overall Large Dairy Goat: Alaina Weaver — Washington Hill Climbers

 Meat Production Goat Classes

Junior Does

Class: 1-6 months

1st Place — Bryan Rittinger

2nd Place — Ella Miles

3rd Place — Kayla Bowens

4th Place — Kassidy Lange

5th Place — Aubrey Helser

6th Place — Shelby Shannon

Class: 7-12 Months

1st Place — Lance Thomas

2nd Place — Abigail Park

3rd Place — Kaylee Sardella

Class: 13-18 Months

1st Place — Emilea Edgington

Junior Doe Grand Champion: Lance Thomas — Washington Hill Climbers

Junior Doe Reserve Champion: Bryan Rittinger — Walnut Porkers

Senior Does

Class: 19-24 Months

None

Class: 24 Months and Over

1st Place — Makayla Lange

2nd Place — Kassidy Lange

Senior Doe Grand Champion: Makayla Lange — Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Senior Doe Reserve Champion: Kassidy Lange - Scioto Scrappin’ and More

Overall Grand Champion Meat Production Goat: Lance Thomas — Washington Hill Climbers

Overall Reserve Champion Meat Production Goat: Bryan Rittinger — Walnut Porkers

