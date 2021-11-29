Lisa Danford and Ryan Reed

Lisa Danford and Ryan Reed announced their engagement and are set to wed in March of 2022.

 Submitted Photo

ASHVILLE — Lisa Lee Danford, of Ashville, would like to announce her engagement to Ryan Cole Reed, of Ashville.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jeffery (deceased) and Nancy Danford, of Circleville, and is a 2009 graduate of Circleville High School, as well as a 2015 graduate of Ohio School of Phlebotomy. She is currently employed at OhioHealth.

The bridegroom-elect is the son of Ryan Reed, of South Bloomfield, and Bobbi Dunfee, of Chillicothe, and is a 2012 graduate of Teays Valley High School. He is currently employed at Cochran Electric.

The wedding date is set for March 19, 2022 in Chillicothe.

Trending Recipe Videos


Email emoore@

circlevilleherald.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments