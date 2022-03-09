CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway Plains Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honored the winners of the American History Essay Contest at a recent meeting.
This year's topic centered on the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
All the winners were from Circleville City School District: Vivian Powers, fifth grade; Regan West, sixth grade; Cicely Esterline, seventh grade; and Kaden Paxton, eighth grade.
West and Esterline have recently been named state DAR winners. Also, Esterline has been named East Central Division winner. There are five states in the East Central Division.
The chapter would like to thank the teachers who encouraged their students: Amy Culp, Andrea Downs, Karen Valentine, Brooke Paxton, and Allison Davis.