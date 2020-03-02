CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville girl finished 18th at Youth Nationals in the luge competition.
Jalynne Davis, 13, completed all four of her runs without a crash and bested her times at the Empire State Winter Games. Davis finished about 18 seconds off the lead.
“She had consistent runs and all four of them were 49 seconds,” Davis’ mother, Christina said. “She didn’t wreck or hit any walls. We’re very proud of her progress.”
Christina Davis thanked the community for supporting her daughter through both well wishes and financially.
“We look forward to her progress for next season,” Davis said.