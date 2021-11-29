CIRCLEVILLE — Your blood donation can help a patient get home for the holidays.
The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give something that means something this month. This time of year, blood drives across the country are often affected by seasonal illness and winter weather.
If you’re feeling healthy and well, your blood donation is needed now help meet the needs of hospital patients this holiday season. Give a gift, get a gift! All who come to give Nov. 29–Dec. 16 will receive a $10 gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.Those who come to donate Dec. 17- Jan. 2 will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in December.
• Westfall High School — auditorium: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS.
• UMC Williamsport Community — Crown Hill Golf Course: Thursday, Dec. 2, 1-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: UMCWilliamsport.
• Circleville High School — gymnasium: Friday, Dec. 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS.
• South Bloomfield Community — South Bloomfield Municipal Building Shelter House: Friday, Dec. 3, 12-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: SBC.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 12-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall: Wednesday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
• AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville: (All donors will receive a free $10 Walmart gift card, thanks to AMVETS, while supplies last) Thursday, Dec. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256.