A special recognition goes to the Circleville Police Department, Circleville Fire Department and Circleville Probation Department. This is a statement is from Chief Shawn Baer and Safety Director Tony Chamberlain.
“The Circleville Police, Circleville Fire Department and Circleville Probation worked together to build a decontamination station for First Responders. While researching for plans, we were not able to find any online in the state of Ohio. We are aware that there is at least one in use in another state. There certainly may be others in use that we are unaware of. Any first responder organization that would like information on the design can contact the Circleville Police Department for information.”
This is available to all first responders in Pickaway County.