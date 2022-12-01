Deercreek Royalty models for fashon, hosts visiting royalty in Circleville

Pictured above from left are Deercreek Dam Days’ Royalty, Junior First Attendant, Isabelle Capsel; Junior Second Attendant, Raelynne McGrath; Queen Izzy Picklesimer; Royalty Coordinator and MC, Maddie Comfort; and Junior Queen, Cicely Esterline.

 submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE — Uniquely Yours Prom, Pageant, and Bridal Wear along with the Deercreek Dam Days royalty welcomed visiting festival queens and their courts from across the state to the Circleville Christmas In Pumpkin Show Park festivities last Sunday with a charity luncheon and fashion show to benefit A New Leaf Foster Care Service and the Circle Area Humane Society.


