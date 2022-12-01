Pictured above from left are Deercreek Dam Days’ Royalty, Junior First Attendant, Isabelle Capsel; Junior Second Attendant, Raelynne McGrath; Queen Izzy Picklesimer; Royalty Coordinator and MC, Maddie Comfort; and Junior Queen, Cicely Esterline.
CIRCLEVILLE — Uniquely Yours Prom, Pageant, and Bridal Wear along with the Deercreek Dam Days royalty welcomed visiting festival queens and their courts from across the state to the Circleville Christmas In Pumpkin Show Park festivities last Sunday with a charity luncheon and fashion show to benefit A New Leaf Foster Care Service and the Circle Area Humane Society.
The event was held at the new location of Uniquely Yours at 122 North Court Street prior to the Christmas tree lighting in Pumpkin Show Park and the parade through downtown Circleville. Tickets for the event were a donation of an unwrapped toy or an item for the Humane Society.
After enjoying their luncheon provided by Uniquely Yours owner, Pam Kerns, the guests were treated to a fashion show of holiday casual wear and formal wear. The show was modeled by Deercreek Dam Days’ royalty, Queen Izzy Picklesimer, Junior Queen Cicely Esterline, and her attendants Isabelle Capsel and Raelynne McGrath. Other county royalty also joined in the fashion show.
The event brought in several large boxes of toys and $150 was raised for charity beyond the toys. Organizers wanted to thank their generous sponsors including, Ashley Mia Myeress at The Beauty Bar 43113, Brittani Picklesimer at B.B. Victoria Crafts, Cindy Murphey at Style and Thrive Hair Studio, Joy House Coffee, and Megan Jenkins for Colorstreet Nails.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.