Delta Kappa Gamma Society News

The Pickaway County Library’s proposed $1.5 million project, “Inspiration Station,” will serve many of the unmet needs of the local community and feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and programs to attract visitors and groups from surrounding areas of the state. Pictured (l-r) are President Rita Painter, Rose Vargo McFarland and Katie Logan Hedges.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE – When the Beta Rho chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at the Pickaway County District Library for their March meeting, the guest speakers for the evening were Rose Vargo McFarland and Katie Logan Hedges, project spokespersons who spoke to the group about the new Inspiration Station.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments