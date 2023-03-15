Delta Kappa Gamma Society News

The Pickaway County Library’s proposed $1.5 million project, “Inspiration Station,” will serve many of the unmet needs of the local community and feature one-of-a-kind exhibits and programs to attract visitors and groups from surrounding areas of the state. Pictured (l-r) are President Rita Painter, Rose Vargo McFarland and Katie Logan Hedges.
CIRCLEVILLE – When the Beta Rho chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met recently at the Pickaway County District Library for their March meeting, the guest speakers for the evening were Rose Vargo McFarland and Katie Logan Hedges, project spokespersons who spoke to the group about the new Inspiration Station.
The Inspiration Station is the brainchild of the Pickaway County Community Foundation. It was decided that there was a need in Pickaway County for something for children. It was decided that a Children’s Museum would fill this void. The two women told the Beta Rho chapter what would be included in this museum and the layout of the building.
The museum will be housed in the part of the library building that is currently not being used. Their talk was interesting and enthusiastic.
After the program, President Rita Painter conducted the meeting.
Membership in Beta Rho is open to any active or retired teacher- preschool, elementary, secondary, college, librarian, administrator, or supervisor.
Beta Rho meets monthly from September to May. The next meeting of Beta Rho will be on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. at Good Shepherd United Methodist Church. For more information, contact the club’s Membership Chair Michele Walters at 740- 412- 0663.
A proud member of the Beta Rho chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, Pat Beathard wrote this for the Circleville Herald.
