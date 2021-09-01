WILLIAMSBURG, Kent. — There are more than 1,500 reasons to celebrate as summer ends and the fall term begins — one for every summer graduate from University of the Cumberlands.
The following student from the Pickaway County area completed a degree at Cumberlands this summer:
• Eric Deluse, of Amanda, earned their Bachelor of Science in fitness and sport management.
Cumberlands wishes to congratulate Deluse on successfully completing their Bachelor of Science in fitness and sport management and business administration.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.