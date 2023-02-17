Dementia Friends Workshop Held At Library

Pickaway County S.A.L.T Council organized a Dementia Friends workshop to help create awareness and talk about dementia.  Back Row: Ann Leeth, Debby Boyer, Sally & Rodney Gohrings, Peggy Krc, David Groff, Amy Hoar, Jim Meyer, Doris Conrad, Joy Cox, Gene Donahue, Bonnie & David Betz; Middle Row: Gail Howard, Robert Pollock, Lila Myers, Front Row: Michelle Callahan, Jeane Crider, Lucie Schumm, Amy Issac, Pat Meyer, Kandance Lowe, Amy Tipett, Dr. Bonnie Burman, Ohio Council for Cognitive Health.

 Submitted photo

CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County S.A.L.T Council sponsored a Dementia Friends workshop on Wednesday at the Pickaway County Library.


