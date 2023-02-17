Dementia Friends Workshop Held At Library

Pickaway County S.A.L.T Council organized a Dementia Friends workshop to help create awareness and talk about dementia. Back Row: Ann Leeth, Debby Boyer, Sally & Rodney Gohrings, Peggy Krc, David Groff, Amy Hoar, Jim Meyer, Doris Conrad, Joy Cox, Gene Donahue, Bonnie & David Betz; Middle Row: Gail Howard, Robert Pollock, Lila Myers, Front Row: Michelle Callahan, Jeane Crider, Lucie Schumm, Amy Issac, Pat Meyer, Kandance Lowe, Amy Tipett, Dr. Bonnie Burman, Ohio Council for Cognitive Health.
CIRCLEVILLE – Pickaway County S.A.L.T Council sponsored a Dementia Friends workshop on Wednesday at the Pickaway County Library.
Dementia Friends is a global movement that is changing the way people think, act and talk about dementia. Dementia Friends help raise awareness/ understanding of dementia, challenges stigma/ negative messaging, provides effective communication/engagement tips, informs others of helpful local, state, and national dementia resources, and encourages dementia friendly actions that make a difference in the lives of people impacted by dementia. It is a Dementia Friendly initiative and a program of Ohio Council for Cognitive Health. Keynote speaker was Dr. Bonnie Burman, president of Ohio Council for Cognitive Health.
The S.A.L.T. Council, Pickaway County Library staff and Pickaway County Protective Services have taken the lead to become Dementia Friends of Ohio and begin the process for Circleville to become a Dementia Friendly Community.
These three groups are calling more Circleville Community/Groups(Schools, Transportation, Senior Housing, Faith Communities, Businesses, Financial institutions and Planners, Legal and Paralegal, Law Enforcement, Neighborhood groups, Health Care, Insurance Agents, First Responders,etc.) to join the movement. "Every action counts!".
For more information, contact S.A.L.T. Council President Gail Howard at 419-460-1452 to join this initiative and make Circleville/Pickaway County "An Ohio Dementia Friendly Community". The S.A.L.T Dementia Friendly T-shirts were donated by a Grant from OnebyOne4imprints.
Gail Howard is the S.A.L.T. Council President.
