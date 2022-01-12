CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville is pleased to announce the promotions of four employees within the Department of Public Service and Utilities.
The City of Circleville congratulates Brian Frost, utilities operations manager; Chris Cupp, public service superintendent; Todd Jones, wastewater superintendent; and Calvin Eden, wastewater lab analyst.
Frost previously held the positions of wastewater operator and wastewater superintendent. Frost also has 33 years of service.
Cupp served in the capacity of public service maintenance worker I, II and III and public service street supervisor. Cupp has 22 years of service.
Jones was a wastewater operator and most recently held the position of wastewater lab analyst. Jones also has 32 years of service.
Eden served as a wastewater operator and wastewater lab technician prior to his promotion. Eden has five years of service.