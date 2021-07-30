CIRCLEVILLE — Anthony Neff, chief deputy engineer with the office of the Pickaway County Engineer, was the guest speaker at a recent Circleville Noon Rotary meeting.
Among the county's larger projects, Neff said plans are being made for construction in 2023 of a roundabout intersection at Walnut Creek Pike and Bell Station Road.
A year later, construction should start on a replacement for the Florence Bridge on McLean Mill Road in Jackson Township. Neff said the engineer's office is responsible for the maintenance of 225 miles of county roads and 273 bridges.
He also talked about relying on funding from gasoline and license taxes to fund road repairs while at the same time, more motorists are transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles.