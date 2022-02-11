DERBY — The Derby Garden Club enjoyed their most recent meeting at Deer Creek State Park. Before and after dinner, members enjoyed the decorated Christmas trees designed by garden clubs of Region 9, primarily, of which Derby Garden club is a part.
The lively traditional gift exchange concluded the evening.
Recently, the club installed new officers for the year: Patty Estadt, president; Becky Moehl, vice president; Ann Voit, secretary; and Pat Sarosi, treasurer.
The club voted to donate a delightful plant book, “On the Nature Trail,” with text by Kathleen Yale — Storey Publishing, North Adams, Massachusetts — to the Westfall Elementary School Library.
The Feb. 14 meeting is to be a program on “How We Grow Hostas,” by Dick Barbee, of Grove City, held at the Derby United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to attend a club meeting, held the second Monday night, monthly — usually at the Derby United Methodist Church. Also, if anyone in the county is interested in forming a club on their street, neighborhood or community, call 614-877-4214.
Submitted by Martha Jo Buller