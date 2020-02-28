DERBY — The Derby Garden Club enjoyed their February meeting (their first meeting of the new year) at Derby UM Church. Members. The members enjoyed a fellowship time as they were served a light supper provided by Sherry Bockus, Cheryl Jones, Kathy Mink and Ann Voit.
The evening devotional was given by Sherry Bockus who shared the story of how St. Valentine became a saint.
Discussion was held on a new fundraiser for the club, a Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt on April 4 at the Darby Township Meeting Room from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Also, it was announced that the club would have its annual Founders Day Banquet will be April 13, 2020 at China Bell, Stringtown Road, Grove City.
Members were also asked to be planning for the Annual Plant Sale the first weekend of May, with location to be announced. Plants for this would need to be dug in April.
For the Horticulture talk, Patty Estadt shared information about caring for orchids. An easy variety to grow in an east window is a Phalaenopsis, or “phal.” They like a temperature comfortable to us — from 70-80 degrees, with humidity created easily by setting the plant on a shallow tray of pebbles barely covered by water. Weekly watering is usually sufficient. They like to be fertilized with any balanced fertilizer about weekly, i.e. 20-20-20. When the blooms are gone, cut back the spike to the level of the leaves. You should see new bloom within 8-12 weeks.
Members were reminded of the Orchid Show currently in progress until March 8 at Franklin Park Conservatory, Columbus.
Estadt presented the program, a slideshow of pictures taken by Estadt and Kathy Mink at the 2019 Buffalo, New York Garden Walk. Whimsical garden art, plant varieties to enhance the overall color scheme and novel ideas were highlighted in a wide variety of both large and small garden settings. (Check website if interested in the 2020 show.)
It was announced that the Hosta College, March 20 and 21, sponsored by the Great Lakes Region Hosta Society, will take place at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Picqua, Ohio. There are over 50 classes to choose from. March 28 is the Gantz Herb Day in Grove City.
Jill Stember, Columbus florist, will present “Latest Trends” with flowers at its Maarch 9 meeting. Club will have a workshop along with her presentation. The public is welcome to attend any meeting, usually held at the Derby UM Church at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday evening of each month. For more information, call 614-208-1607.
This was written and submitted by Martha Jo Buller to be published in The Circleville Herald.