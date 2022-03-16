GROVE CITY — Late last month, Mid-Ohio Food Collective was the destination for more than 5,000 pounds of fresh deli meats, sausages and cheese coming to central Ohio.
Dietz & Watson of Philadelphia presented the donation, along with retail partner, Giant Eagle Supermarkets, as part of their “Families Helping Families” in-store Program.
Dietz & Watson gave a donation back based on a percentage of shopper purchases of Dietz & Watson products in the meat and deli departments at Giant Eagle in November and December 2021 during the promotion period.
Why: “Families Helping Families” is a Dietz & Watson charitable purchase program run in conjunction with partner supermarkets around the country that encourages consumers to purchase Dietz & Watson products at their local service delis to support a local charity or organization within the retailer’s community.
For every pound of Dietz & Watson meats or cheeses purchased at these area supermarket delis and meat departments during the promotion, a donation was made to the charity selected by each retailer. This year’s program ran from early November through mid-December.
For the past three years, the Dietz & Watson “Families Helping Families” program has resulted in donations of nearly half a million dollars in cash and product to local charities and food banks near retail partners nationwide.
About Mid-Ohio Food Collective
Mid-Ohio Food Collective is the umbrella organization that holds five assets, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the anchor asset, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Markets, Mid-Ohio Farmacy and Mid-Ohio Kitchen.
The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a network of 680 partner agencies across 20 counties, connecting those in need to nutritious food. The mission is to end hunger, one nourishing meal at a time while co-creating communities where everyone thrives. Learn more by visiting mofc.org.