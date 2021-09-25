Partners For Paws is looking for guests who would like to join us for an evening of relaxation and fun. Paws would like to kick off our much-delayed Paws for a Cause wine-tasting fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 16 at AMVETS.
How do we get the dog tales wagging again? By encouraging our fellow citizens of Pickaway County to join us in raising funds to help Paws fund medical expenses for our homeless dogs at the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter.
Paws has AMVETS reserved, Manchester Winery will be providing delicious wine sampling and Paws has reserved a photo booth for our guests to enjoy the fun of having their pictures taken as a free souvenir of the evening.
Paws needs you! Your reservation will include tickets for wine sampling, appetizers, desserts and soft drinks, as well as our free photo booth.
You may participate in the silent auction and the Chinese raffle. You may choose from lots of specially donated items from a TV, jewelry and one-of-a-kind items.
Click on Pickaway County Partners For Paws’ Facebook page to print out a copy of Paws flyer, or contact me at j.joellen13@gmail.com to reserve your tickets. I will be happy to email you a flyer with all the information and a registration form attached.
There is no better way to help the dogs at the shelter then by participating in a fun, fundraising evening with amazing animal loving people.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.