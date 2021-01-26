CIRCLEVILLE — 2021 is beginning with a sigh of relief that we have closed out 2020. This year began different then all my new years to date. No crowd at Times Square watching the ball drop. No fireworks going off at midnight, our neighborhood stayed quite.
I haven’t heard any of my friends talk about New Year resolutions. Most of the talk is the upcoming vaccine for COVID and the uproar in our country over our election. I pray both issues will be resolved soon and peacefully.
In the meantime, life moves on. Dog tags are still a necessary item. Should your dog find their way out and get lost, their dog tag will make finding them a lot easier.
One of the benefits of 2020 was the multiple stories of more pet adoptions by people spending more time at home. I’ve heard stories and read articles that rescues and shelters have had the opportunity to re-home lots of the homeless pets in their care. Dog tags are a requirement in Ohio for all those newly adopted dogs.
The Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter has requested prospective adopters/dog tag purchasers; make an appointment to visit the shelter. They have fewer dogs available, but for the dogs still residing at the shelter, each and everyone are still looking for a fur-ever home. Dog tag sales are a real source of income for the dog shelter as this facility relies on dog tag sales and adoption sales to maintain their budget. Contact the dog shelter at 740-474-3741.
As our Circleville Herald readers know, I am associated with Pickaway County Partners For Paws. Due to COVID, Paws has had to go on lock down. No fundraisers during 2020, no special events, however, Paws has still been fully functioning when it comes to providing our shelter dogs with medical/vaccine care. If you are thinking about adopting a shelter dog, Paws also provides a spay/neuter certificate for $100 credit at a participating veterinarian in our area.
Paws provides the medical the shelter dogs need, you need to provide your dog with a dog tag. Beginning Feb. 1, there will be a $15 late penalty on each dog tag purchased. You still have time. You can go on-line at: www.dogtags.pickaway.org. You may purchase them at the Pickaway County Auditor’s Office 740-747-4765, as well as several other businesses in Pickaway County. For a location near you, contact the dog shelter at 740-474-3741.
Partners For Paws is looking forward to resuming our community fundraisers this coming fall. Paws has reserved AMVETS for our fall wine tasting event on Oct. 16, 2021. Save the date, by noting this event on your calendars.
As our community begins to rebound, I will keep you updated when Paws is able to resume our monthly meetings at the library, any events we may have the opportunity to share with you, and our hope that we will have a record turnout on Oct. 16.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.