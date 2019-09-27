CIRCLEVILLE — Partners For Paws will kick off its fall event at AMVETS on Saturday, Oct. 5th. Paws event begins at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m.
You will enjoy appetizers, sample wine from Manchester Hill Winery, purchase tickets for a chance to win the 50/50, and lottery tree, bid on the silent and live auctions, all through out the evening.
To make your night more enjoyable, Paws has contracted for a photo booth to be available from 6 until 9 p.m. You will go home with a picture souvenir to share the next day with your family and friends.
As you enjoy a fun filled evening, be mindful you are also helping provide care for Pickaway’s homeless dogs. Partners For Paws is a 501c3 non-profit organization. One hundred percent of funds raised through Paws goes to provide veterinarian care, vaccines, and occasionally items needed at the Wright-Poling Pickaway Dog Shelter that enable the Chief Dog Warden to function for the benefit and safety of the dogs and her staff.
Amy Randall-McSorley, in her Pickaway Commuter column on Sept. 20th, mentioned the resilience of the dogs at the shelter. A case in point is a sweet little girl named Chino who was turned in by her owner due to health issues. She spends her days lying down, depressed in her shelter kennel, wondering why she is not at home and waiting for someone to notice her. She was one of the dogs the shelter staff took to the Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 21st, and WOW how resilient she became that day.
She was like a different dog as she walked around AMVETS parking lot interacting with the guests, wagging her tail, and showing her happy side. I truly hope someone met her and will stop by the shelter soon to visit with her.
There are many loving dogs housed at the dog shelter today, because our Chief Dog Warden does not euthanize for overcrowding. Chief Rarey finds a kennel for every dog that turns up at the shelter. Chief Rarey must be resilient in her job as every day brings a new challenge.
How can you help? Support Paws and the Dog Shelter by reserving your tickets now for Paws fundraiser. You may call me at 740-420-6277 for reservations or go to Pickaway Co Partners For Paws facebook page and click on the button to reserve and pay for your tickets though paypal.
Remember folks, we can’t do what we do without you.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.