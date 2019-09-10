CIRCLEVILLE — Saturday, Sept. 21, cruise into AMVETS at 818 Tarlton Road, Circleville for an exciting day of fancy cars, DJ music, door prizes, raffles, food and fantastic trophies.
Hosted by the Wright-Poling Pickaway County Dog Shelter and Partners For Paws, to benefit our homeless dogs in Pickaway County.
Registration open from 9 till 11 a.m. and registration is $10. All makes and models are welcome. Dash Plaques will be awarded to the first 50 registrants.
Box 65 will be on hand to serve their winning fish dinners. Provided by a Paws volunteer, there will be breakfast sandwiches and hot dogs.
In addition to the great food, attendees may participate in 50/50, Lottery Tree, and donated items raffled as well as lots of door prizes. D-J Mac Thomas will provide some toe tapping music as you browse the cars on display.
Forty trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. with five specialty trophies: Dog Warden’s Choice, Best Import, Best Paint, Crowd Favorite, and Most Unique.
In addition to the many eye-catching cars, attendees have the opportunity to mingle with some great dogs from the dog shelter. You may find the perfect dog for you and your family.
For additional information, contact Sherri Rarey at 740-412-6228.
As I have your attention, I would like to remind you about Pickaway’s premier dog shelter facility. Thanks to Chief Dog Warden, Sherri Rarey, the dog shelter does not euthanize for overcrowding. Chief Rarey and her staff work hard to make room for every deserving dog that is picked up or turned in to the shelter. This means the local shelter has lots of deserving, loving dogs that need a forever home.
This time of year, as school begins again, adoptions slow down. That’s a benefit for you as you have your pick of some great dogs waiting to greet you.
In speaking with Chief Rarey, she said, “Please do not judge the dogs when you visit the shelter. The dogs get super excited when someone comes to visit. They bark and jump at their kennel doors because each dog wants to be the chosen one.”
Chief Rarey encourages each visitor to look beyond the immediate behavior of the dogs. This is not their normal behavior. Look past the barking and jumping. If you see a dog you think looks like your kind of pet, speak with one of the shelter staff. They will bring the dog to the lobby, on a leash, so you can interact and get a better feel for the dog’s true personality.
Chief Rarey would also like to remind our Pickaway community that the shelter is always in need of afternoon volunteers. Volunteers need to be able to handle all sizes of dogs, to walk the dogs, and to assist in the cleaning process.
Written and submitted by JoEllen Jacobs for The Circleville Herald.